According to software development firm Devil Mountain Software, Service Pack 3 for Windows XP is a "must have" update. Because when they ran Office productivity test suite on a preview version of SP3, they found performance boosts of 10%. So in case Windows users needed another performance-oriented reason not to upgrade to Vista, they just got one. [yahoo via lifehacker]
Windows XP to get 10% Performance Boost
