Windows XP SP3 Release Candidate Now Available, Vista Haters Rejoice

A week after Vista SP1 RC hit, Windows XP SP3 Release Candidate is up on the download block. Release candidates are usually pretty close to the final version, though nervous Nellies might wanna hold back cause it's technically still trial software. Rewarding your balls of stainless steel is a 10 per cent performance boost, Network Access Protection cribbed from Vista, black hole router detection and more. Like a fresh supply of "Nyah-nyah-nyah, XP's still better than Vista." Happily, it looks to be a single 336MB download, not the Groundhog Day-like series of install and restarts that was the Vista SP1 install process. [Microsoft, Features Overview (pdf)]