Looks like Vista Service Pack 1 is on its way to meet its target release date: the Release Candidate—which should be really close to final— is now available with tons of bug fixes and improvements for all of you brave people willing to risk your systems installing it. [Microsoft]
Windows Vista Service Pack 1 Release Candidate Now Available, World Rejoices
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.