Windows Sideshow for Vista Comes to iPhone

If we had to find one way for the iPhone and Windows Vista to interact, it probably would have been via SideShow, Vista's secondary-display technology that gives you a small portable control board that you can tote around. The people at Ikanos Consulting have been fooling around with a SideShow webserver and are creating an iPhone-compatible version (along with DS, Wii, PSP, PS3) to control your PC wherever you have access. It's not available for download yet, but a beta should be coming soon. [Vistasquad - Thanks Matt!]