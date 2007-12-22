Windows on Mac Benchmarked: Boot Camp vs. Parallels vs. Fusion

The three methods for running Windows on a Mac (Boot Camp, Parallels and Fusion) have been around for a while, but Mactech's numbers seem to be the first we've seen on how the three stack up on Leopard. The results weren't that surprising.

Boot Camp won out for overall speed, where Parallels won for virtualization (running Windows at the same time as Macs) performance. VMWare Fusion, on the other hand, "wins" by keeping your OS X and Window environments separate, which isn't really a feature but more of a lack of a feature—Parallels does a much better and faster job cross-integrating applications and documents. But if you're into keeping up the wall between the two operating systems, there's an option for you. [MacTech]