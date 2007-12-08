Following up on the Windows Mobile 6.1 details and pictures, Boy Genius has a video walk-through of the latest Microsoft Mobile OS. If you can hear the guy's voice over the music (we had a hard time), he says it's AT&T branded, so it'll definitely hit AT&T some time early next year. (You may want to mute the sound, since that's all he says.) The responsiveness seems to be about the same as current versions, but we'll have to wait until we get our hands on it to make sure. [Boy Genius]
Windows Mobile 6.1 Video Walk-through
