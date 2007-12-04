Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Windows Mobile 6.1 Has Streamlined Today Screen, More Improvements

WindowsMobile6_1_1.jpgThe Windows Mobile successor we told you about last week seems to have gotten a tentative name (Windows Mobile 6.1), and Boy Genius has an illustrated guide to some of the new features you can find. Among them area sideways scrolling home screen that gets rid of the cluttered Today page you have now, threadded SMS, recent programs in the Start Menu, and an auto-completing To: field in emails and SMS. This all sounds pretty delicious, so much so that we're actually getting excited about using Windows Mobile again. Either that we've sniffed one too many white-erase markers this morning. Or one too few. [Boy Genius]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles