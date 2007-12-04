Windows Mobile 6.1 Has Streamlined Today Screen, More Improvements

The Windows Mobile successor we told you about last week seems to have gotten a tentative name (Windows Mobile 6.1), and Boy Genius has an illustrated guide to some of the new features you can find. Among them area sideways scrolling home screen that gets rid of the cluttered Today page you have now, threadded SMS, recent programs in the Start Menu, and an auto-completing To: field in emails and SMS. This all sounds pretty delicious, so much so that we're actually getting excited about using Windows Mobile again. Either that we've sniffed one too many white-erase markers this morning. Or one too few. [Boy Genius]