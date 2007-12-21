Windows Media Player 11 Is Useful: It Cuts WoW Load Times By Up to 50 Per cent

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

wowwmp.jpgWindows Media Player 11 discovers a purpose in life—how awesome is that? (Seriously, who actually uses it for anything?) Apparently, European forums started reporting last month that running WMP 11 in the background noticeably cuts World of Warcraft load times, especially in stickier areas, though American slackjaws have just recently caught on. Game|Life confirms WoW Insider's post on the bizarre performance steroid with a test on their own machine. But will it help your rig run Crysis—or any other game for that matter? [WoW Insider via Game|Life]

