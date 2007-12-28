Windows Home Server Corrupts Data When Saving From Certain Apps

We've had nothing but good luck in moving files to and from our Windows Home Server machine in Windows Explorer, but there's a data corruption bug present that will kill your data if you're writing stuff over the network directly from certain apps. The apps? Outlook, OneNote, Vista Photo Gallery, Live Photo Gallery, Money and some Torrent apps and Quicken/QuickBooks as well. That doesn't sound good. Our advice is to save stuff locally before copying it onto the Home Server. [Microsoft via ComputerWorld]