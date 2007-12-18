Wiimote Add-ons Need to Stop, Bankrupt Airliner Edition

The Wiimote's brilliance was that it could replace virtually any and every controller you ever had. But for zealous third parties, this principle works in reverse, and instead of replacing controllers, it becomes them through a few cents of cheap, plastic casing. Take this Airplane Controller Stand. Just slip in your Wiimote and presto chango, you now have an obnoxious Wiimote (that resembles a reject GI Joe prototype an aeroplane steering mechanism). We're not sure about the price, but there's bound to be a few of these floating around on eBay. We'd prefer it if the Wiimote fit in that jet on the cover.[gonintendo via Kotaku]