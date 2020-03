Out of all the Wii Gun accessories, we can safely say that this is the sharkiest. If you can't tell how this works at a glance, you stick in your Wiimote on the top, then hook up your Nunchuck via the shark's ass. If you can deal with the fact that you're pointing a fish at a screen in a game that doesn't involve fishing or shooting fish in any way, this $US10 shark gun is actually not a bad deal. [Dealextreme via Kotaku]