Wii Officially Hacked?

Wii modchips have been around since the start of the year in one form or another, but some folks at the 24th Annual Chaos Communication Congress just demoed a new Wii hack that lets them have full access to the console, including all the hardware. By using a custom serial interface, they were able to grab access to the encryption and decryption keys during runtime by doing memory dumps. Don't worry about the details if you're not sure what's going on, just know that you're going to be able to run even better homebrew and "backup" Wii games in the near future. [Nintendo Scene via WiiNintendo]