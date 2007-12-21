Wii Nunchcuk-Controlled Robot Is Low on Looks, High on Function



The project is still in its pre-beautification phase, with wires and stuff exposed and everywhere, but Frank's Wii nunchuck-controlled robot looks pretty promising. What's neat is that his input system uses the accelerometer, instead of just the joystick and the pair of buttons, so he can move the robot around with wrist turns and flicks. I figure it'd be kind of cool to control an RC helicopter this way, at least at until your arm got tired, then it could spell trouble. [via MAKE]