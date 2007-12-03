Wii Fit Unboxed and Groped

Japan native CheapyD from gaming deals site Cheapassgamer got his hands on Nintendo's new exercise game Wii Fit and undressed it for the world to see. Verdict: we forget how thin the board is. While the concept resembles step aerobics, nothing about the experience does (from the brief trade show hands on we had). So despite this being yet another extra console peripheral—putting the cherry on top of the Rock Band sundae that we call our living room—it should fit under a couch with ease. [cheapassgamer]