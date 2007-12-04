Boy Genius just got his hands on a new Moto Q9 that features Wi-Fi, AT&T branding and a slight colour change. In addition to the hardware upgrade, the new Q9 is shipping with Windows Mobile 6.1, complete with a new user interface. Boy Genius notes the speediness of browsing online with the Q9 and seems generally impressed. I think Wilson would disagree. [Boy Genius Report]
Wi-Fi Moto Q9 Unboxed, Heading to AT&T?
