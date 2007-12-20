If you feel like you're going commando when you're not in the presence of Wi-Fi, strap on this Wi-Fi wristwatch that detects signal strength from 0 to 8, letting you sniff out that broadband connectivity wherever you go. Simply push the Wi-Fi button and it shows you the signal strength right there on its LCD display. It's no Rolex, but hey, it tells you the time just as well. Not bad for $US29.99. [Think Geek]
Wi-Fi Detecting Watch, The Broadband Sniffer for Your Wrist
