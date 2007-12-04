Why Aren't You Buying DVDs Anymore?

You might protest you do, but the numbers tell a different story. Box office blockbusters that typically sold 20 million DVDs in the past feebly struggle to touch the 10 million mark. Films revenues are looking to drop by about a third, or $US19 million on average. So...

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser. The DVD dropoff probably has some of it roots in the reasons Ars mentions: alternate venues, like VOD, Netflix or net distribution. Also to blame are the 10 million other entertainment options we have, headlined by videogames, which is a bigger industry than ever.

Interestingly, the HD format war's probably both helping and hurting. Helping because there's no clear winner, so people will hang onto DVD longer, but hurting by its mere existence, making consumers afraid of buying the same thing twice in the near future.

Finally, I'd also peg it to a long-term trend of content devaluation - like what the music and news industries are going through. I think twice before paying for content now. What's your excuse? [Content Agenda via Ars, Image via Flickr]