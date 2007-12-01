What YouTubeHD Might Look Like

We know that a higher definition version of YouTube is on its way. But just how hi def will YouTube go to keep video streaming instantly and a bit of bandwidth coin left in Google's pockets? Above is an example of a precompressed 960x540 video (not even HD) at 6000kbit/s that's been snuck onto YouTube servers.It's a lot sharper than their 320x240 video standard, but the bitrate is obnoxious for the resolution, and you'll notice that it has a tough time streaming. Of course, these problems are exactly what Google is trying to eliminate before rolling the service out. [grahambailey]