We know that a higher definition version of YouTube is on its way. But just how hi def will YouTube go to keep video streaming instantly and a bit of bandwidth coin left in Google's pockets? Above is an example of a precompressed 960x540 video (not even HD) at 6000kbit/s that's been snuck onto YouTube servers.It's a lot sharper than their 320x240 video standard, but the bitrate is obnoxious for the resolution, and you'll notice that it has a tough time streaming. Of course, these problems are exactly what Google is trying to eliminate before rolling the service out. [grahambailey]
What YouTubeHD Might Look Like
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.