When a movie gets remastered for HD, it takes a lot of time and effort to get it looking its best. Sure, studios can do a cheap and dirty transfer and deliver you a shoddy, compressed, crappy looking disc, and many do, but for big-name movies, there's a ton of work that goes into it. Sound and Vision Magazine visited the Warner lot and took a peek at what the process was to restore Blade Runner to a pristine state for its upcoming Final Cut release on HD DVD and Blu-ray. They chronicle everything from scanning the movie in at 4K (4,000 lines of resolution) from the celluloid to keep a super-high-quality master on file to getting the surround sound absolutely perfect. If you're interested in just what goes into restoring a film for HD, you should definitely check it out. [Sound and Vision]