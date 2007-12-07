When a movie gets remastered for HD, it takes a lot of time and effort to get it looking its best. Sure, studios can do a cheap and dirty transfer and deliver you a shoddy, compressed, crappy looking disc, and many do, but for big-name movies, there's a ton of work that goes into it. Sound and Vision Magazine visited the Warner lot and took a peek at what the process was to restore Blade Runner to a pristine state for its upcoming Final Cut release on HD DVD and Blu-ray. They chronicle everything from scanning the movie in at 4K (4,000 lines of resolution) from the celluloid to keep a super-high-quality master on file to getting the surround sound absolutely perfect. If you're interested in just what goes into restoring a film for HD, you should definitely check it out. [Sound and Vision]
How Blade Runner (and Other Old Movies) Get Remastered Into Sweet, Sweet High Definition
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.