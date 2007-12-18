What the Hell Is a Year-End Report Card?

We believe in passing judgment. As 2007 draws to a close, there seems to be no more appropriate thing to do then slap an academic letter grade on the actions of companies who have had the strongest impact our lives this year. Today we've kicked off a week-long series to evaluate the sometimes brutal, sometimes munificent, sometimes just plain stupid acts of these gods of Mount Olympus, and applying perspective to well-covered events that was unattainable at the time they were breaking. For reasons of suspense, we're not going to tell you who's left on the list, but you've seen the first two on Nintendo and Samsung, so feel free to guess who the remaining 8 to 10 will be.