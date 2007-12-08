What Should You Get the Geeky Ladies This Holiday?

If you are anything like me, the women in your life are impossible to shop for. However, if you are lucky enough have a lady in your life that enjoys gadgets, Geeksugar has put together a guide that will help you find the perfect gift for girlfriends, mmus, and teen girls. They even have a section devoted to Grandmothers and female cousins. There are guides for the guys too, but if you ask me the women are where it is at. Seriously, what kind of gadget would you get your Grandmother? Big band music is not meant for iPods! [Geeksugar]