Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Western Digital Finally Pops 320GB USB-Powered Passport Drive

WD_Passport.jpgWhen you saw the news that WD launched a 320GB Scorpio laptop drive, you knew it was only a matter of time before a bus-powered Passport external version showed up. It'll come with WD Sync software (featuring 128-bit encryption; Windows only of course), deliver 480Mbps transfer speeds, and you can pick from five colors: glossy black, glossy white, metallic red, vibrant(?) green and metallic pink. Here's the best part: the 320GB Passport will only set you back $US230—or less. [WD]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles