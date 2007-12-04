When you saw the news that WD launched a 320GB Scorpio laptop drive, you knew it was only a matter of time before a bus-powered Passport external version showed up. It'll come with WD Sync software (featuring 128-bit encryption; Windows only of course), deliver 480Mbps transfer speeds, and you can pick from five colors: glossy black, glossy white, metallic red, vibrant(?) green and metallic pink. Here's the best part: the 320GB Passport will only set you back $US230—or less. [WD]
Western Digital Finally Pops 320GB USB-Powered Passport Drive
