Set up this retro webcam on its included tripod, and it looks like you have an old-timey Kodak Brownie camera set up and ready to take some snapshots. Other than its musty old faux leather-wrapped retro looks, it has standard webcam specs, such as 640x480 resolution, USB connectivity and a built-in microphone. Giving away its modernity is its blue LED tally light situated just under the lens, lighting up when you're saying "cheese" to the world. Now 23 skidoo, you mugs. [Boys Stuff, via Technabob]
Webcam Wrapped Up in Antique Disguise, Can Still Shoot Porn for the 00's
