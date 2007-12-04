Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Water Resistance Treadmill Combines Running, Swimming and Hot Tubs

Here's a practical design: the Hydro Physio Lifestyle Water Resistance Treadmill (believe it or not, that's the short version of the name). It combines the water resistance of swimming with the monotony of running to create a really strange form of exercise. The water level can be adjusted so it focuses on different areas during your workout, and, to be honest, it does look like a unique way to get your exercise in, despite how crazily impractical it is. [Product Page via Oh Gizmo!]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles