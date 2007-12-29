Water Bar: Just Looking at It Makes Me Want to Take a Leak

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

water_bar1.jpg

Imagine drinking copious amounts of alcohol, all while staring at this "waterfall" optical glass bar designed by Tokujin Yoshioka. You would be heading to the bathroom every 15 minutes. In reality though, no actual water is used. The effect is created using an optical glass block that is crafted in such a way that it gives the impression of flowing water. An interesting design concept for sure, but if I were a bar owner I would think twice about installing it. Water bills can be a bitch. Additional image after the break.

water_bar2.jpg[Tokujin Yoshioka via Yanko Design]

