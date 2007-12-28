Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Warhol Sofa is a Three-Way Transformer

warhol_sofa_1.jpgIn the coming days when we're all going to be required to live in tiny cubbyholes, this Warhol Sofa by Simone Brewster will be an indispensable household item. That's because it's also a bed and desk, transforming into whichever accommodation you need at the time. Let's see its other two modes:

warhol_sofa_2.jpgWith this piece of furniture, you can live in one room, even a closet in New York.
warhol_sofa_3.jpgHey, you can save some money by taking up less space. It kinda reminds us of that transformer sofa we showed you last summer, but even more versatile. But what does it have to do with Andy Warhol? Maybe it's named Warhol because it's just weird. [Treehugger]

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

