Vudu Adds Fox TV Shows to its VOD Lineup, Kicks off HD Downloading

Starting today in beta, Vudu owners can pay $US1.99 a piece for episodes of 24 , Family Guy , Firefly and other Fox-produced shows in standard-def video. Today also marks the availability of the Bourne Ultimatum for purchase in high-def. Though the $US399 Vudu's signature attribute is immediate viewing of movies, we're told HD downloads won't be ready pronto, but will take a buffering period that could be long if your network isn't hot. In other words, if you do plan to buy it—for $25—buy it early. [Crave and Vudu]