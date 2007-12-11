Voiscan Uses HP Technology to Scan Text and Speak It in Any Language

A South Korean company, Mouscan, is bringing out a handy little gizmo that scans text and then reads it aloud in any language. The Voiscan, which uses technology originally developed by Hewlett-Packard for its CapShare handheld scanning device way back in 1998, is quick and easy to use.All you do is wave the mobile-sized device over the text you want translating. It just takes a couple of passes before the Voiscan starts relaying the info in whichever language you choose. The gadget is expected to be aimed at travellers and the visually impaired when it is released sometime next year. [The Raw Feed and TECH CHRONICLES]