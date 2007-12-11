A South Korean company, Mouscan, is bringing out a handy little gizmo that scans text and then reads it aloud in any language. The Voiscan, which uses technology originally developed by Hewlett-Packard for its CapShare handheld scanning device way back in 1998, is quick and easy to use.All you do is wave the mobile-sized device over the text you want translating. It just takes a couple of passes before the Voiscan starts relaying the info in whichever language you choose. The gadget is expected to be aimed at travellers and the visually impaired when it is released sometime next year. [The Raw Feed and TECH CHRONICLES]
Voiscan Uses HP Technology to Scan Text and Speak It in Any Language
Trending Stories Right Now
Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More
The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.