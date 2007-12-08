Have an old beater car sitting in the driveway that doesn't run and smells like ass? Grab a blowtorch, a hose and head to your nearest pet store. Apparently cars can make for some sweet looking aquariums —as you can see from the video of the car above which is currently on display in the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok. [doobybrain via about:blank]
Videos of Cars Converted Into Aquariums
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.