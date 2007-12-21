Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Video Unboxing and Walkthrough of the OLPC XO Laptop

This video's painful to watch at moments, because this couple is about the most indecisive pair of people on earth, like when they epically struggle to name the laptop. But you do get to see everything you get in the XO's box, like a letter from Nicholas Negroponte, presumably thanking you for your charity (to the project or to the 2nd laptop's recipient, I don't know) and a thorough, if bumbling, interface-in-motion walkthrough.

It all seems pretty straightforward, but as they stumble through basic tasks like getting the Wi-Fi going, you wonder if it's them or the notebook. Either way, it leaves Fake Steve "at a loss for words." I've got three for these two: Don't have children. [via Fake Steve]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles