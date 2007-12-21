Video Unboxing and Walkthrough of the OLPC XO Laptop

This video's painful to watch at moments, because this couple is about the most indecisive pair of people on earth, like when they epically struggle to name the laptop. But you do get to see everything you get in the XO's box, like a letter from Nicholas Negroponte, presumably thanking you for your charity (to the project or to the 2nd laptop's recipient, I don't know) and a thorough, if bumbling, interface-in-motion walkthrough.

It all seems pretty straightforward, but as they stumble through basic tasks like getting the Wi-Fi going, you wonder if it's them or the notebook. Either way, it leaves Fake Steve "at a loss for words." I've got three for these two: Don't have children. [via Fake Steve]