Gridskipper's got a video of the Illy House in a Shipping Container, the shipping container that (surprise!) transformers into something you can actually live in. The thing takes a good amount of time to change—this ain't no Bumblebee—but something tells us that if Dexter was in one of these instead of a real shipping container, he wouldn't be as messed up as he is now. [Gridskipper]
Video: The Illy Shipping Container House
