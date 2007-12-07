Other LED tabletops have come down the pike in recent months, but the RGBYs cool factor could match or possibly surpass the likes of even the motion-sensing Wave coffee table. What makes the RGBY so great is the fact that it can change colours to match the object resting on it—an effect achieved using small clusters of photo sensors and multi-coloured LEDs. Unfortunately, you won't be able to run out to your local IKEA to pick one of these up just yet. The device is only a prototype at the moment. Damn. Check out the video after the jump.[MoCo Loco via Technabob]
Video: RGBY LED Tabletop Changes Colour Like a Chameleon
