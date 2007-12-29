Remember the retired Indian Airlines engineer whose stationary airplane parked in his backyard was pulling in the punters? Well, Reuters toodled off to Delhi to clock Bahadur Chand Gupta's Airbus 300 experience for themselves, alongside a bunch of underprivileged kids who are flying for free. Anyone who scoffs at the idea, just check out the testimony of a 16-year-old passenger. "Today, my life's dream is fulfilled." Gupta's wife, who plays flight attendant, and guides the kids down the emergency chute (see? Loads better than flying for real) says of the experience, "Their happiness gives me the utmost pleasure." [LiveLeak]
Video of the Backyard Airline Experience in India
