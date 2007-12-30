Here's a video of the allegedly iPhone Firmware 1.1.3. Knowing that the mighty Natetrue has recorded it (it's in his blog and his name is in the iPhone's network indicator, so yes, it's definitely him), we are inclined to think that the new 1.1.3 leak could be real indeed. How this could have happened, knowing the extremely tight security around the iPhone firmware updates, we don't know. In fact, that is the only thing which makes us thing it may be just a really really cool hack. The video shows how to move icons around in the Springboard, with them wobbling to indicate they can be drag and dropped around, kind of like Apple-meets-Nintendo touch. Stay tuned for more updates to this post as we investigate this. [Cre.ations.net]
Video of iPhone Firmware 1.1.3 in Action Shows that It May Be Real Indeed
