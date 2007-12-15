Video: Electric Eel Used to Power a Christmas Tree

A new installation in a Japanese aquarium is drawing huge crowds to a display that uses an Electric Eel to power up the lights on a Christmas tree. This occurs whenever the eel moves and touches one of the strategically placed copper wires in his tank. The exhibit has been up for awhile now, but this is the first video of the eel in action. It is worth watching too, especially the part where the creator loses his mind and expresses his desire to gather all the electric eels from all around the world to light up a giant Christmas tree that he can view from space. Classic. [Reuters via Spluch]