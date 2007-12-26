Victor (JVC to you and me) has brought out a set of earphones with a vibrating plate, apparently to enhance the listening experience. The plate is made of birch wood, with a thin film stretched over the top and, according to the blurb, gives you a rich sound while reducing noise at the same time. I'm not sure about shelling out $131 for a pair of sticky-in earphones, though. The HP-FX500 will be out some time in February next year. [Victor via Impress]
Vibrating Earphones Have Wood, Give Your Ear Canal a Good Time
Trending Stories Right Now
Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More
The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.