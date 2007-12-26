Vibrating Earphones Have Wood, Give Your Ear Canal a Good Time

Victor (JVC to you and me) has brought out a set of earphones with a vibrating plate, apparently to enhance the listening experience. The plate is made of birch wood, with a thin film stretched over the top and, according to the blurb, gives you a rich sound while reducing noise at the same time. I'm not sure about shelling out $131 for a pair of sticky-in earphones, though. The HP-FX500 will be out some time in February next year. [Victor via Impress]