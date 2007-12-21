Verizon Gets Guitar Hero Proceeds to Rock For First Time Ever

Guitar Hero, the game that lets you pretend to rock with a plastic guitar, has just been ported onto Verizon and Verizon cellphones, which don't look anything like a guitar. For $US11.99 (or $US4.49 a month) you can get access to 15 songs, four in-game guitars and three venues, which isn't all that bad when your other other alternative is sitting there quietly while the judge announces your verdict. What kind of person would want to do that? [Kotaku]