Guitar Hero, the game that lets you pretend to rock with a plastic guitar, has just been ported onto Verizon and Verizon cellphones, which don't look anything like a guitar. For $US11.99 (or $US4.49 a month) you can get access to 15 songs, four in-game guitars and three venues, which isn't all that bad when your other other alternative is sitting there quietly while the judge announces your verdict. What kind of person would want to do that? [Kotaku]
Verizon Gets Guitar Hero Proceeds to Rock For First Time Ever
Trending Stories Right Now
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.