Are you on the list? Probably not! But lucky souls in Richmond, Virginia Beach, Tampa, Fort Wayne (IN) and Pittsburgh are—HD VOD is live for Verizon FiOS TV subscribers in those locales. The rest of you, fear not the rollout mystery, here's how it's going down: Washington DC, Massachusetts and Rhode Island will slip into HD VOD goodness before the ball drops in Times Square, while everyone else gets it next year. Right now they've got 75 flicks up—ballooning to 1,000 next year—including blockbuster king Michael Bay's Transformers. [Verizon]
Verizon FiOS TV's High-Def VOD Goes Live: Is It in Your Neighbourhood Yet?
