Just as we suspected, the CDMA/GSM hybrid Motorola Z6c arrived on Verizon Wireless for $180 after a $50 rebate and service contract. The slider for jet-setters was joined by a scarlet-hued LG 8350, which can be picked up for $80 after a $50 rebate and service contract. [Verizon Wireless]
Verizon Expands Its Lineup with Moto Z6c and Red LG 8350
