I've got two words for you: vacuum broom. It's a simple idea, but one that makes a lot of sense. Well, a lot of sense until you wonder if all the bulk in a vacuum cleaner is necessary to, you know, run the vacuum. And that there's no room for a bag in a broomstick. But hey, it's a slick design, right? What with each of the "bristles" actually acting as a mini vacuum, sucking up dust while you sweep bigger stuff into the dustpan. If it weren't for stupid logic this thing would be heading for store shelves post haste, I'm sure. [Yanko Design]
Vacuum Broom Concept Magically Crams a Vacuum Into a Broomstick
