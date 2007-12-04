Here's one of the Village People demonstrating how to protect your digits from a good hammering, courtesy of an unwanted mouse mat. My question is: what do you use if you're a klutz to protect your fingers from the box-cutter when slicing up the mat? [MetaCafe]
Uses for an Old Mouse Mat #462203 - as a Nail Cushion
