Johnny Lee's description of "Low-Cost Multi-point Interactive Whiteboards Using the Wiimote" may sound boring, but it's actually a very cool and very innovative use of the Wiimote. Since you can hook the controller up to your computer and accept inputs using the Wiimote library interface, you can use its infrared sensors to detect and track infrared light on any kind of surface. With Johnny's app, you can in turn use a cheap DIY IR pen as an input device and make your own whiteboard/input tablet. You should watch the video to see more, but this thing looks really exciting. [CMU - Thanks Adam!]
Use a Wiimote to Make Whiteboards Out of Anything
