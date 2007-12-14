USB Wine Gets You Digitally Drunk

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Either this is a somewhat clever gag or the French have untapped the secrets of quantum space distortion, but the USB Wine dispenser plugs into your USB port and dispenses wine. It's available in three colors, inner-city tap, wine, and orange. We're not sure exactly how it works, but it seems like the thing actually holds a little bit of wine that will come out when you turn the tap. It's only 10 Euros, but 10 Euros can get you a lot of stuff, most of which don't wear out its welcome within a day. Oh, and apparently there's no Linux support suckas! [USBWine via Idiot Toys]

