USB Shoe Drives Pioneer ShoeSB Technology

Lousy, lousy puns aside, these USB shoes can store 1, 2, or 4GB of your data, making it not only stylish, but fairly useful. They come in basketball and futbol varieties, meaning that if you're more of a baseball fan, you need to wait for the next version. On the other hand, if you're a baseball fan you're used to waiting anyway—since that's essentially 90% of the game. [futbol via Basketball]