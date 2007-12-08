USB Humping Dogs Get Upgraded, Now They Enjoy the Sex

The USB Humping Dogs we all know and love have gotten a much needed upgrade. If you recall, previous versions looked as though they were indifferent towards all of the humping. I don't know about you, but if that was my sole purpose in life, I would be pretty happy about it. Apparently the manufacturers thought so too because the new versions feature smiling faces and perked up ears. Unfortunately, the manufacturers did not see fit to actually add a memory component upgrade to the mix. With any luck, that is on the slate for Humping Dogs 3.0. If you can't wait that long, you could always use this hack and perform the upgrade yourself. Available for 998 yen or around $10. [Product Page via Gizmodo Japan via Everything USB]