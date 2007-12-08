USB Hub Has Individual On/Off Switches

USB Hubs come in all shapes and sizes (including fruit cake), but this is the first time we've seen a USB hub with individual on/off switches. This isn't only useful for switching off stuff without unplugging it and making a mess, it also helps save power when you're on laptop battery mode. It's a non-powered hub, however, so you won't be able to run four external USB hard drives off this thing. Those of you with four external hard drives should probably be getting a Windows Home Server unit and plugging those into there anyway. [Brando]