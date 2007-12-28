Remember those Olinari Silver USB Dog Tags we showed you back in August? The ones that looked extremely nice but costed about $200 too much? They're shipping now for the price of $US349 (with 2GB USB) and $US319 without. We really want one of these, but for $US349 we'll stick with going bare chested. [Olinari]
USB Dog Tags Shipping Now, Still Overpriced
