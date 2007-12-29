USB Credit Card Brings Korea to the 22nd Century

While we're just now struggling to get credit cards that pay wirelessly, Korea's already moved on to the next stage and made their credit card USB-compatible. Not only can you wave this thing in front of a register like Harry Potter trying to Wingardium Leviosa Hermione's dress, you can plug this into your computer to make online purchases as well. It saves you the trouble of either remembering your CC number or fetching your wallet every time you want to buy a copy of, say, an iPhone book on Amazon. Korea: not just the place where red hot world cup ladies come from anymore. [etnews via The Raw Feed]