The article titled "AT&T flings mobile phone network wide open" over at USA Today reads like a press release directly from AT&T. It states that AT&T is opening up their network to any handset, including Google's, and is just a PR response to the recent Verizon news to allow more phones on their network. Plus, it's not even new. You could take any unlocked GSM phone and use it on AT&T since...forever. We talked to AT&T Wireless CEO Ralph de la Vega shortly after the Android announcement was made and asked them whether they would join the Handset Alliance. Their answer that their networks were open, and people are free to use any handset on their network because you can just plop a SIM in and go. We decided to pass on relaying this info to you, since you didn't need to hear something you already knew. So no, AT&T didn't just fling their doors wide open; it's just as open with handsets as its always been, but everything else remains the same, for better and worse. [USA Today]
USA Today Falls For AT&T Openness Spin
Trending Stories Right Now
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.