Just in case you were interested, the first unlocked Treo 750s are now available to US customers at Palm retail and online stores. The device will come complete with Windows Mobile 6 and its HSDPA wireless data compatibility. You can pick one up for $US549. [Product Page via MobileBurn]
Unlocked Treo 750s Now Available
